U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 19, 2023. Alfaro overhauled the non-compliant AGE Controlled Tool Kit (CTK) program and tool room consisting of more than 4,260 individual items valued at over $90,000, ensuring safe and reliable support equipment for AOR aircraft sortie generation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 05:04 Photo ID: 7925924 VIRIN: 230718-F-AQ171-1415 Resolution: 3280x2624 Size: 3.69 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marauder of the Week - Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.