    Marauder of the Week - Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro [Image 2 of 2]

    Marauder of the Week - Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro

    KUWAIT

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro, 386th Expeditionary Aircraft maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, is recognized as Marauder of the Week at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 19, 2023. Alfaro overhauled the non-compliant AGE Controlled Tool Kit (CTK) program and tool room consisting of more than 4,260 individual items valued at over $90,000, ensuring safe and reliable support equipment for AOR aircraft sortie generation.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Isaac Garden)

    This work, Marauder of the Week - Airman 1st Class Richard Alfaro [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Marauder of the Week
    A1C Richard Alfaro

