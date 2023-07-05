Jörg Nürnberger of the German Bundestag visits Grafenwoehr

Joerg Nuernberger, member of the German Bundestag visited and greeted Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General for the 7th Army Training Command and Col. Carlos Gorbea, Government Relations Advisor representing 7th ATC, at the 7th ATC’s Headquarters building in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 20, 2023. Nuernberger's visit highlights parliamentary interest in and support for U.S. forces in Germany, as well as joint military support for Ukraine through personnel training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

