    Jörg Nürnberger of the German Bundestag visits Grafenwoehr

    Jörg Nürnberger of the German Bundestag visits Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Joerg Nuernberger, member of the German Bundestag visited and greeted Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General for the 7th Army Training Command and Col. Carlos Gorbea, Government Relations Advisor representing 7th ATC, at the 7th ATC’s Headquarters building in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 20, 2023. Nuernberger's visit highlights parliamentary interest in and support for U.S. forces in Germany, as well as joint military support for Ukraine through personnel training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7925834
    VIRIN: 230720-A-QM436-4510
    Resolution: 906x1000
    Size: 982.35 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 18

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jörg Nürnberger of the German Bundestag visits Grafenwoehr, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin

