    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications, July 13 [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications, July 13

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230713-N-CD453-1340 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 13, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Solomon Aughtry, from Oakley, California, places 9mm bullets into a magazine during a small-arms requalification aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, July 13. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 02:32
    Photo ID: 7925800
    VIRIN: 230713-N-CD453-1340
    Resolution: 5124x3660
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conduct Small-Arms Re-Qualifications, July 13 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    navy
    DESRON 15
    cool
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

