Sailors Stand Watch Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230712-N-CD453-1062 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 12, 2023) Sailors conduct training in the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, July 12. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

