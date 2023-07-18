Lt. Hasan Abdullah, medical training team leader assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, Sasebo responders coordinate emergency response during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 00:47 Photo ID: 7925687 VIRIN: 230718-N-CA060-1034 Resolution: 5009x2997 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anti-terrorism Drill at CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.