    Anti-terrorism Drill at CFAS [Image 4 of 4]

    Anti-terrorism Drill at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Hasan Abdullah, medical training team leader assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, Branch Health Clinic Sasebo and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, Sasebo responders coordinate emergency response during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.21.2023 00:47
    Photo ID: 7925687
    VIRIN: 230718-N-CA060-1034
    Resolution: 5009x2997
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    This work, Anti-terrorism Drill at CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Sailors
    training
    active shooter drill

