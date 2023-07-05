Anti-terrorism Drill at CFAS

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Seth Tonseth handcuffs Chief Master-at-Arms Nealson Stormer, who is simulating an active shooter, during an anti-terrorism drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) July 18, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

