U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, along with base leadership talk to members of the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron after installing an ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, July 21, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon was recently stripped down for a weight and balance check and rebuilt to be combat mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 00:43
|Photo ID:
|7925672
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-TG061-1172
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
