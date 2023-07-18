Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, along with base leadership talk to members of the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron after installing an ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon during a Wild Weasel Walk-Through at Misawa Air Base, July 21, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon was recently stripped down for a weight and balance check and rebuilt to be combat mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

