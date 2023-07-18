U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Kilbourn, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, inspects the safety wire applied by base leadership during a Wild Weasel Walk-Though at Misawa Air Base, July 20, 2023. Once the ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon is mounted and the bolts are tightened and torqued, a safety wire is installed to ensure security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|07.20.2023
|07.21.2023 00:43
|7925671
|230720-F-TG061-1146
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
