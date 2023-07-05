Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron

    Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dovber Popack, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew team member, holds an ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon while Col. Michael P. Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, attaches it to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Wild Weasel Walk-Though at Misawa Air Base, July 20, 2023. Leadership visited the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron to assist in installing an ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon to an F-16 Fighting Falcon by mounting it, connecting the electrical cable and adding a safety wire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #YeahWood #14FS #TeamMisawa

