U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Horton, acting command chief, attaches an ALE-50 Missile Launcher pylon to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Wild Weasel Walk-Though at Misawa Air Base, July 20, 2023. The F-16 was recently stripped down for a weight and balance check and rebuilt to be combat mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.21.2023 00:42 Photo ID: 7925668 VIRIN: 230720-F-TG061-1055 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wild Weasel Walk-Through 14th Fighter Generation Squadron [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.