Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ

    SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2023

    Photo by EJ Hersom   

    Defense.gov         

    Sailors from the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC30) have barbecue with sailors aboard the HMAS Canberra in Sydney, Australia July 20, 2023. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

    Australia hosted the USS Canberra alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the ship's ceremonial comissioning on 22 July. During the week, the crew of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra conducted activities together including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries' culture and traditions. USS Canberra's commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War I. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 23:25
    Photo ID: 7925653
    VIRIN: 230720-D-DB155-2004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SYDNEY, NSW, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ [Image 3 of 3], by EJ Hersom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ
    USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ
    USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sydney
    USS Canberra
    EJ Hersom
    HMAS Canberra
    CanberraCommissioning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT