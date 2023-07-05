USS Canberra and HMAS Canberra BBQ

Sailors from the Independence variant littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LC30) have barbecue aboard HMAS Canberra in Sydney, Australia July 20, 2023. From left counterclockwise are, Senior Chief Petty Officer Jacob O’Connell , Chief Petty Officer Emil Mijares, Chief Petty Officer Patrick McAloon, and Chief Petty Officer Brandon McKee. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)



Australia hosted the USS Canberra alongside Fleet Base East ahead of the ship's ceremonial comissioning on 22 July. During the week, the crew of HMAS Canberra and USS Canberra conducted activities together including playing sport, ship tours and sharing their countries' culture and traditions. USS Canberra's commissioning emphasizes the more than 100 years of mateship built on friendship, history, democracy, and respect. The two countries have fought side-by-side in every major conflict since World War I. Canberra’s namesake is a reminder of the shared responsibility the U.S. and Australia have to each other as allies.

