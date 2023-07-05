Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crash and salvage team members train by fighting a simulated fire aboard USS Ralph Johnson.

    Crash and salvage team members train by fighting a simulated fire aboard USS Ralph Johnson.

    SEA OF JAPAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SEA OF JAPAN (July 19, 2023) Sailors from the crash and salvage team train by fighting a simulated fire aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Sea of Japan, July 19. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

