    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Conducts a Brigade Run [Image 9 of 17]

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade Conducts a Brigade Run

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 501st Military Intelligence Brigade conducts a brigade run, June 30. Red Dragon Soldiers throughout the formation showcased the unit’s strength and enjoyed esprit de corps with their fellow troops. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Shinyang Park)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 21:54
    VIRIN: 230630-A-UQ751-1081
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    This work, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade Conducts a Brigade Run [Image 17 of 17], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

