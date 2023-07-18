Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Security Reaction Force Basic Training

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230719-N-NY362-1142 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 19, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Lucien Enriquez, from Tuscon, Arizona, executes a rear strike while Culinary Specialist 1st Class Lee Young, from Colstrip, Montana, holds a sparring mat during security reaction force basic (SRF-B) training aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 19. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:27
    Photo ID: 7925361
    VIRIN: 230719-N-NY362-1142
    Resolution: 4399x3864
    Size: 924.91 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Reaction Force Basic
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    SRF-Bravo

