230719-N-NY362-1123 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 19, 2023) Sailors practice rear strikes during security reaction force basic (SRF-B) training aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 19. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro