230719-N-NY362-1067 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 19, 2023) Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Cassandra Robinson, from Kenai, Alaska, executes a mid-strike while Culinary Specialsist 1st Class Lee Young, from Colstrip, Montana, holds a sparring mat during security reaction force basic (SRF-B) training aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, July 19. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 20:26 Photo ID: 7925357 VIRIN: 230719-N-NY362-1067 Resolution: 5489x4031 Size: 866.67 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Security Reaction Force Basic Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.