    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Dyal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230720-N-IG750-1178 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Sailors embark an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Dyal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7925257
    VIRIN: 230720-N-IG750-1178
    Resolution: 7344x4901
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
