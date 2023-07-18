Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony [Image 13 of 15]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Capt. Matthew Rooney (left) and Capt. Willie Carmichael (right) shake hands during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett’s (WMSL 757) change of command ceremony on Coast Guard Base Honolulu, July 20, 2023. Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson (center), deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Rooney relieved Carmichael as Midgett’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7925246
    VIRIN: 230720-G-DX668-1221
    Resolution: 5146x3676
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Honolulu
    Coast Guard
    Change of command
    Midgett
    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT