Capt. Matthew Rooney (left) and Capt. Willie Carmichael (right) shake hands during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett’s (WMSL 757) change of command ceremony on Coast Guard Base Honolulu, July 20, 2023. Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson (center), deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Rooney relieved Carmichael as Midgett’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7925246 VIRIN: 230720-G-DX668-1221 Resolution: 5146x3676 Size: 3.5 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.