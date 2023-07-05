U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony

Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson (left), deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presents Capt. Willie Carmichael (right) a meritorious service medal during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett’s (WMSL 757) change of command ceremony on Coast Guard Base Honolulu, July 20, 2023. McPherson presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Matthew Rooney relieved Carmichael as Midgett’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

