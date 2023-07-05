Kahu Kimo Taylor delivers a blessing during the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett’s (WMSL 757) change of command ceremony on Base Honolulu, July 20, 2023. Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Matthew Rooney relieved Capt. Willie Carmichael as Midgett’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7925238 VIRIN: 230720-G-DX668-1103 Resolution: 5151x3679 Size: 1.97 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.