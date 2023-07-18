The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) is moored in full dress ship at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu ahead of the cutter’s change of command ceremony, July 20, 2023. Rear Adm. Brendan C. McPherson, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Matthew Rooney relieved Capt. Willie Carmichael as Midgett’s commanding officer. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 18:48 Photo ID: 7925234 VIRIN: 230720-G-DX668-1013 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 3.79 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett holds change of command ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.