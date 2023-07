U.S. army Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a medic assigned to 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division poses with his parents, Nestor Rodriguez Jr. and Lorenza Ofelia Dominguez, after receiving the Soldiers Medal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 19th 2023. Spc. Rodriguez's actions directly saved the life of another with little regard to his own safety and is the epitome of a bias of action essential for Soldiers in the 25th Infantry Division.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 16:59 Photo ID: 7925135 VIRIN: 230719-A-UH066-6778 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.73 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jordan Balzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.