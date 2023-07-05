Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal [Image 4 of 5]

    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jordan Balzano 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. army Spc. Rene Rodriguez, a medic assigned to 2nd Battalion 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division poses with his parents, Nestor Rodriguez Jr. and Lorenza Ofelia Dominguez, after receiving the Soldiers Medal on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii July 19th 2023. Spc. Rodriguez's actions directly saved the life of another with little regard to his own safety and is the epitome of a bias of action essential for Soldiers in the 25th Infantry Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7925131
    VIRIN: 230719-A-UH066-6739
    Resolution: 3456x2304
    Size: 973.08 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Jordan Balzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal
    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal
    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal
    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal
    Specialist Rene Rodriguez receives the Soldiers Medal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award Ceremony
    Broncos
    Soldiers Medal
    Valor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT