U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group perform fast rope drills out of a UH-60 Blackhawk with partner nations, during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea, and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 16:43 Photo ID: 7925122 VIRIN: 230717-A-OQ463-1058 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 0 B Location: AIR BASE LONDON, GY Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.