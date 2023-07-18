Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group direct the Mexican Special Forces troops to the UH-60 Black Hawk for fast rope drills during Tradewinds23 exercise at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea, and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

