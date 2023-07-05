20230720-A-ZT447-1008

Sgt. 1st Class Darryl Robinson, an observer coach/trainer assigned to 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, gives classroom instruction to Soldiers from the 323rd Chemical Company on the operation of the mine-resistant, ambush-protected all-terrain vehicle as part of the Mobilization Exercise level II at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, July 20, 2023. MOBEX II is meant to train and validate U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers to conduct post-mobilization and deployment operations necessary to provide a combatant commander with trained and ready forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Trenton Lowery)

323rd Chemical Company MOBEX II "Pershing Strike 2023" [Image 6 of 6]