    Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023

    GUYANA

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders, left, assigned to the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, gathers content for media, showcasing the 7th Special Forces Group performing fast rope drills out of a UH-60 Black Hawk, during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7925118
    VIRIN: 230717-A-OQ463-1087
    Resolution: 6072x4127
    Size: 0 B
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

