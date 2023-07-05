Joint Military Fast Rope Training during Tradewinds 2023

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders, left, assigned to the 70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, gathers content for media, showcasing the 7th Special Forces Group performing fast rope drills out of a UH-60 Black Hawk, during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

