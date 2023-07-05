Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFSAM continues missile community cancer study for 90 MW [Image 12 of 14]

    USAFSAM continues missile community cancer study for 90 MW

    STONEHAM, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Mikhail Ayala, 90th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering apprentice, takes samples at L-01 missile alert facility, or MAF, near Stoneham, Colorado, July 13, 2023. USAFSAM teams visited all of F.E. Warren Air Force Base’s MAFs as part of the ongoing missile community cancer study at all three intercontinental ballistic missile wings in Air Force Global Strike Command. While there, the teams assessed indoor air quality at each facility to include temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide levels. They also collected water and soil samples and tested for the presence of radon, polychlorinated biphenyls, organic phosphates and other potential occupational exposure hazards. USAFSAM is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s 711th Human Performance Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7924767
    VIRIN: 230713-F-ZC993-1019
    Resolution: 4844x3223
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: STONEHAM, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFSAM continues missile community cancer study for 90 MW [Image 14 of 14], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

