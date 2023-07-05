Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practice executing tan belt martial arts techniques as part of the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 19, 2023. The tan belt MCMAP course is what recruits will learn here during recruit training, it will teach them the fundamentals of MCMAP and prepare them for real life combat scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    This work, Close and Destroy, by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

