FORT DIX-RANGE 28A 214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment. M9 Qual. JULY 19, 2023

214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment at Range 28A, Conducting M9 Qual. as part of the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 this is being conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US