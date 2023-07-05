Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT DIX-RANGE 28A 214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment. M9 Qual. JULY 19, 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    FORT DIX-RANGE 28A 214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment. M9 Qual. JULY 19, 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment at Range 28A, Conducting M9 Qual. as part of the US Army Reserve Warrior Exercise (WAREX) 78-23-02 this is being conducted on US Army Support Activity (USASA) Fort Dix 15-29 July 2023. This annual large-scale exercise brings 3,200 US Army Reserve Soldiers together to train individual tasks and small unit collective tasks. The exercise includes training involving simulators and simulations, individual and crew served live fire weapons qualification, and small unit collective force-on-force maneuver training. Upon completion, the exercise will have demonstrated the Army Reserve’s ability to maintain a combat ready Reserve element with proficiency in fundamental warrior skills. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 7924436
    VIRIN: 230719-A-IE493-6122
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 458.45 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, FORT DIX-RANGE 28A 214 and 362 Public Affairs Detachment. M9 Qual. JULY 19, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

