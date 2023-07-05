FRCSW Engineer, Christopher Linko, receiving the Assistant Secretary of Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers of the Year Award at the Pentagon on June 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 13:57
|Photo ID:
|7924433
|VIRIN:
|230615-D-MC995-5780
|Resolution:
|832x549
|Size:
|75.45 KB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Engineer Receives Assistant Secretary of Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers of the Year Award, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT