    FRCSW Engineer Receives Assistant Secretary of Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers of the Year Award

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    FRCSW Engineer, Christopher Linko, receiving the Assistant Secretary of Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists & Engineers of the Year Award at the Pentagon on June 15, 2023.

