Ryan Mackey: A Journey of Strength and Hope

Ryan Mackey, a 12-year-old battling Ewing Sarcoma, undergoes chemotherapy at Walter Reed's 3W inpatient floor in Bethesda, Maryland, July 19, 2023. Ewing's Sarcoma is a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bone. (DOD photo by Ricardo Reyes)
|11.01.2022
|07.20.2023 13:48
|BETHESDA, MD, US
