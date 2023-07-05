Ryan Mackey, a 12-year-old battling Ewing Sarcoma, undergoes chemotherapy at Walter Reed's 3W inpatient floor in Bethesda, Maryland, July 19, 2023. Ewing's Sarcoma is a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bone. (DOD photo by Ricardo Reyes)

Ryan Mackey: A Journey of Strength and Hope