Air Force Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, illustrates a point during a panel discussing cyber and information warfare at the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program 30th Anniversary Conference at National Harbor, Maryland, July 18, 2023. The panel’s moderator Navy Rear Admiral Heidi Berg, director of plans and policy for the U.S. Cyber Command, JeeYoung Oh, director of Threat Management and Operational Coordination for the Department of State and Royal Canadian Navy Commodore Matthew Bowen, a vice director for plans and policy for the U.S. Cyber Command, joined Neely in discussing how partnerships help build resiliency in cyber and information domains. The SPP program pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide, building enduring relationships through mutual training exchanges that strengthen security, improve interoperability and enhance readiness of U.S. and partner forces. Established in July 1993, the program began with less than a dozen partnerships and has grown to include 100 countries representing more than 50 percent of the world’s nations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 11:02 Photo ID: 7924044 VIRIN: 230718-Z-NB148-1105 Resolution: 7734x5156 Size: 17.29 MB Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Partnerships a must in shoring up cyber defenses, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.