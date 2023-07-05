Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Roping Tradewinds23 [Image 16 of 18]

    Fast Roping Tradewinds23

    AIR BASE LONDON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    During a joint exercise, military members from seven countries (Guyana, the U.S., Dominican Republic, Mexico, Belize, Saint Lucia, Trinidad, and Tobago) fast-roped from a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter to simulate a safe and effective method of inserting and removing personnel to and from specific locations where it would be difficult or impossible to land an aircraft safely during TRADEWINDS23 at Air Base London, Guyana, on July 17, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7924023
    VIRIN: 230717-O-A4505-1547
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 0 B
    Location: AIR BASE LONDON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fast Roping Tradewinds23 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

