During a joint exercise, military members from seven countries (Guyana, the U.S., Dominican Republic, Mexico, Belize, Saint Lucia, Trinidad, and Tobago) fast-roped from a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter to simulate a safe and effective method of inserting and removing personnel to and from specific locations where it would be difficult or impossible to land an aircraft safely during TRADEWINDS23 at Air Base London, Guyana, on July 17, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 10:51 Photo ID: 7924011 VIRIN: 230717-O-A4505-1435 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fast Roping Tradewinds23 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.