Sailors During Weapons Qualifications

230717-N-NS135-1107 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), fire M9 service pistols during a small arms weapon qualification, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA