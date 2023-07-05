Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors During Weapons Qualifications [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors During Weapons Qualifications

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230717-N-NS135-1107 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), fire M9 service pistols during a small arms weapon qualification, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:39
    Photo ID: 7923806
    VIRIN: 230717-N-NS135-1107
    Resolution: 6501x4334
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    Deployment
    USS Ramage (DDG 61)
    Carrier Strike Group 12

