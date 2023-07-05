230717-N-NS135-1146 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Bulapagone Pukdee, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), fires an M9 service pistol during a small arms weapon qualification, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:39 Photo ID: 7923805 VIRIN: 230717-N-NS135-1146 Resolution: 6669x4446 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor During Weapons Qualification [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.