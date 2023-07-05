Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor During Weapons Qualification [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailor During Weapons Qualification

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230717-N-NS135-1146 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Bulapagone Pukdee, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), fires an M9 service pistol during a small arms weapon qualification, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

