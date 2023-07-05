Sailor Getting Pinned

230717-N-NS135-1023 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Zachariah Vaira, right, pins Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Jeffery McCreless, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), during a promotion ceremony, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

