Ramage Sailors During Promotion Ceremony

230717-N-NS135-1091 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Senior Chief Sonar Technician Surface Curtis Macner, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), fires ans M9 service pistol during a small arms weapon qualification, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

