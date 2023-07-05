Ramage Sailors During Promotion Ceremony

230717-N-NS135-1011 ADRIADIC SEA (July 17, 2023) Ensign Bertina Xue, electronic warfare officer, left, reads a frocking letter during a promotion ceremony for Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Jeffery McCreless, right, while Cryptologic Technician Technical 2nd Class Zachariah Vaira, all assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), stands by to pin him, July 17, 2023. Ramage is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adriones Johnson)

