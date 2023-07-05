Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision and Skill [Image 3 of 3]

    Precision and Skill

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Barracks Marines execute “port arms” during a Tuesday Sunset Parade for guests at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C., July 18, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Michael S. Cederholm, Deputy Commandant, Aviation, and the guest of honor was The Honorable Brooks D. Tucker, President, Our Community Salutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    8th & I
    MBW

