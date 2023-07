Precision and Skill

Barracks Marines execute “formation of the battalion” during a Tuesday Sunset Parade for guests at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington D.C., July 18, 2023. The hosting official for the evening was Lieutenant General Michael S. Cederholm, Deputy Commandant, Aviation, and the guest of honor was The Honorable Brooks D. Tucker, President, Our Community Salutes. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 07.18.2023
Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US