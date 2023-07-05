Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Military Airborne Pre-Flight Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 4 of 5]

    Joint Military Airborne Pre-Flight Training during Tradewinds 2023

    AIR BASE LONDON, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Saunders 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group instruct multiple partner nations’ troops from Mexico, Belize, France, and Guyana, on airborne operations in preparation for jump day, during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    This work, Joint Military Airborne Pre-Flight Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TW23, TRADEWINDS23, Guyana, SOUTHCOM

