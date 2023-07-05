U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group instruct multiple partner nations’ troops from Mexico, Belize, France, and Guyana, on airborne operations in preparation for jump day, during Tradewinds23 exercise, at Air Base London, Guyana, July 17, 2023. Tradewinds 2023 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multidimensional exercise designed to strengthen partner nations across land, air, sea and cyber by focusing on security threats, interoperability, promoting human rights, and disaster and crisis management operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 09:18 Photo ID: 7923782 VIRIN: 230717-A-CL644-1970 Resolution: 6296x2890 Size: 0 B Location: AIR BASE LONDON, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Military Airborne Pre-Flight Training during Tradewinds 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Christopher Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.