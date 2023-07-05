ARTP 23.2: USMC and JGSDF Unit Leadership Meeting

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Stephen Boada, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Makoto Nakagawa meet during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 14, 2023. ARTP provides Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines the opportunity to work closely with our JGSDF allies across a range of climates and conditions. Boada is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. Nakagawa is the Maneuver Area Control Division Chief at Fuji School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

