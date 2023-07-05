Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARTP 23.2: USMC and JGSDF Unit Leadership Meeting

    JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Stephen Boada, right, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Col. Makoto Nakagawa meet during Artillery Relocation Training Program 23.2 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Fuji, Japan, July 14, 2023. ARTP provides Marines with 3d Battalion, 12th Marines the opportunity to work closely with our JGSDF allies across a range of climates and conditions. Boada is the commanding officer of 3d Battalion, 12th Marines. Nakagawa is the Maneuver Area Control Division Chief at Fuji School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.20.2023 08:12
    Photo ID: 7923650
    VIRIN: 230714-M-AG307-1024
    Resolution: 6094x4063
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARTP 23.2: USMC and JGSDF Unit Leadership Meeting, by LCpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Artillery
    ARTP
    3/12
    3D MARDIV

