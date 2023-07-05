SN Chavezalbarran Mixes Paint and Primer

230720-N-KW492-1022 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Seaman Christopher Chavezalbarran, from Yadkinville, North Carolina, mixes paint and primer in the paint locker of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

