SN Crass Paints A Bit

230720-N-KW492-1091 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Seaman David Crass, from Sevierville, Tennessee, paints a bit on the fo'c'sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

