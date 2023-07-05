230720-N-KW492-1091 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Seaman David Crass, from Sevierville, Tennessee, paints a bit on the fo'c'sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2023 06:33
|Photo ID:
|7923551
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-KW492-1091
|Resolution:
|6237x4480
|Size:
|939.12 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SEVIERVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SN Crass Paints A Bit [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT