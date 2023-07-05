230720-N-KW492-1002 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Yamil Velez Vazquez, from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico connects lines of an undercounter reefer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|07.19.2023
|07.20.2023 06:32
|7923549
|230720-N-KW492-1002
|5005x3855
|936.96 KB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|MAYAGUEZ, PR
This work, MM2 Velez Vazquez Connects Reefer Lines [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
