    MM2 Velez Vazquez Connects Reefer Lines [Image 2 of 5]

    MM2 Velez Vazquez Connects Reefer Lines

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230720-N-KW492-1002 INDIAN OCEAN (July 20, 2023) Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Yamil Velez Vazquez, from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico connects lines of an undercounter reefer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean, July 20, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

